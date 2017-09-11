The NFL has appealed the preliminary injunction granted to the NFLPA regarding Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

The appeal was filed in the 5th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

With the injunction granted on Friday, Elliott likely will be able to continue playing as the legal process plays out.

U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant granted Elliott the injunction and temporary restraining order that blocked the running back's suspension for violating the personal conduct policy, writing that the running back did not receive fundamental fairness in the appeal process.

Elliott ran for 104 yards on 24 carries in the Cowboys' 19-3 win against the Giants on Sunday night.