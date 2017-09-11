FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady usually moves on quickly after a loss, but that was harder for him to do after Thursday's surprising 42-27 season-opening setback to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's probably easier when you're getting right back to work," Brady said Monday in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" program. "It actually kind of sucked having three extra days to think about it and re-watch the game.

"The good thing about football season when it's Sunday to Sunday, is Monday you kind of watch it and then by Tuesday you're already moving on to the next team. I've kind of moved on to the next team, but we haven't really done that formally as a team. We're doing that today."

Patriots QB Tom Brady went 16 for 36 for 267 yards in a loss to the Chiefs on Thursday, with no touchdowns. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brady was 16 for 36 for 267 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chiefs, and shortly after the Patriots were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter, he said the team's turnaround needs to start with attitude and competitiveness. Players were off on Saturday and Sunday, which gave them extra time to think about it.

"It kind of sits with us a little bit longer, but maybe it's good to sit with us longer and continue for us to evaluate and nitpick and so forth. So it's probably a couple of extra days in weeks like this as opposed to a normal seven-day week," he said on WEEI.

The Patriots visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With the Saints visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night (ESPN, 7:10 p.m.), Brady said he planned to watch the game closely.

From a big-picture perspective, he said, "I wish we were 1-0, but we're not. We have to do something about it. It's part of the challenge of the football season, Mental toughness is a real thing. ... It's understanding how competitive all these games are. There's no easy game. Every team is going to bring it, certainly against us."