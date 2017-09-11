An MRI revealed that Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby's dislocated ankle will not require surgery, a team source confirmed to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Coach Doug Pederson would not confirm the report during his news conference on Monday, saying he is still gathering information.

Darby was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower leg in the second quarter of the Eagles' 30-17 win against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. His ankle bent awkwardly as he planted while in coverage, and he immediately went down in pain.

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby dislocated his ankle in the season opener Sunday. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Surgery would have meant that Darby would miss the rest of the season.

After Sunday's game, the team's medical staff expected that Darby's absence would be about six to eight weeks if it did not require surgery, a team source said. Another source noted that every player heals differently under the rehab treatment. The source said, "you can always hope for a four- to six-week deal," but that there were discussions whether Darby would be a candidate for injured reserve, with the ability to return after eight weeks.

The Eagles acquired Darby from the Buffalo Bills in August in exchange for receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.

A 2015 second-round pick out of Florida State, Darby finished second in voting for defensive rookie of the year in 2015 before taking a bit of a step back last season. Asked what he liked about Darby, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman pointed to his "rare speed" -- he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine -- as well as his production on the ball. He has only two career interceptions but has racked up 33 pass breakups in 29 games.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.