Structural engineers will inspect the Miami Dolphins' stadium after a possible tornado was reported in the area during Hurricane Irma, according to multiple reports.

The team's complex in Davie, Florida, appears to be fine in the wake of the storm.

"All we have is a visual inspection by camera right now," a team source told The Miami Herald, which first reported the news. "We think the stadium may have experiences some tornado activity based on radar tracking."

Hard Rock Stadium was constructed to survive winds from storms as strong as a Category 4 hurricane. By the time Hurricane Irma hit the South Florida area, it wasn't as strong as that.

Marlins Park also was being assessed. Photos posted on social meeting showed possible storm damage to the outer facade of the retractable roof.

The Dolphins will open their season Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been scheduled to open their seasons this past Sunday, but that game was postponed until Nov. 19 because of Irma.

The NFL is not close to making a decision regarding this week's games, said Joe Lockhart, the league's senior vice president of communications. On Sunday, Tampa Bay's delayed season opener is scheduled at home against the Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville has its home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

"We're having a different conversation than we thought on Friday,'' Lockhart said. "Miami and Tampa Bay received less than expected, and Jacksonville probably received more. ... Looking at Jacksonville and Tampa, we don't have any definite word. We're still doing assessments. We hope to have something in next few days.''

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm's arrival and will practice in Oxnard, California, this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season. The Dolphins will have a team meeting Tuesday and will practice beginning Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' complex.

The Dolphins' first home game is now scheduled for Oct. 8 against Tennessee.

The Marlins begin a three-game series in Philadelphia in Tuesday, and are scheduled to return home Friday to face Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.