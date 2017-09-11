ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus' teammates showed what they thought of him this past week when they voted him a team captain and the Broncos' decision-makers showed him Monday with a new contract.

The deal, which is for four years, puts a three-year, $11.254 million extension on the end of a one-year deal he had in place. The deal includes $6 million in full guarantees with the an additional $2.25 million in bonuses, according to sources.

The total guarantee in McManus' deal is $8.25 million, making him the fourth-highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

John Elway, the Broncos' president of football operations/general manager, broke the news via his Twitter account:

We've agreed to terms with Brandon McManus on a new four-year deal. Brandon's made a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team! pic.twitter.com/dgPq6QYhF0 — John Elway (@johnelway) September 11, 2017

The deal came just hours before the Broncos open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sports Authority Field at Mile High. McManus had expressed hope in recent days the new deal would soon be a reality.

"I think obviously you're always looking forward to the guarantees and that security,'' McManus said. "That's my position that I do and if you do miss a couple of kicks you're going to be in trouble. Obviously we'll see what happens. I'm excited the season's here.''

McManus, who was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March, had signed a one-year $2.746 million tender as a restricted free agent just before training camp had opened. He had attended the team's offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, as his agent Drew Rosenhaus and the Broncos had tried to work out a long-term deal.

McManus, 26, made $600,000 last season. McManus had already achieved a goal for his season last week when his teammates voted him as the special teams captain.

"It's a testament to Brandon's leadership, to his personality and all the qualities that he brings to this team,'' special teams coordinator Brock Olivo said Saturday. "Not only as our kicker, but as our go-to-guy when we need a big one, he's a guy who has a strong character presence. Guys look up to him and I'm really proud of him.''

"It was a huge honor for me,'' McManus said of being named a captain. "This is, believe it or not, the first time I've been a captain I think in any sport. This was an honor for me to be here even though the team did vote a kicker out of the football room to be a captain.''

McManus was 10-of-10 in field goal attempts in the preseason and has consistently shown one of the power legs in the league with his touchback ratio on kickoffs. Last season he was 29-of-34 in field goal attempts (.853). He was 30-of-35 in 2015 before he went 10-of-10 in the team's run to a Super Bowl 50 win.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.