The Denver Broncos agreed to a four-year contract with kicker Brandon McManus on Monday, John Elway announced.

Elway, the Broncos' president of football operations/general manager, broke the news via his Twitter account:

We've agreed to terms with Brandon McManus on a new four-year deal. Brandon's made a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team! pic.twitter.com/dgPq6QYhF0 — John Elway (@johnelway) September 11, 2017

The deal, although announced as a four-year pact, is a three-year extension worth $11.254 million, including $6 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. McManus has a salary of $2.746 million this season.

The total guarantee in McManus' deal is $8.25 million, making him the fourth-highest kicker in the NFL, a source told Schefter.

McManus, 26, was the last restricted free agent in the NFL to sign his tender, waiting until the middle of June.

McManus was 29-of-34 in field goal attempts last season (.853) and was 30-of-35 in 2015 before he went 10-of-10 in the team's run to a Super Bowl 50 win.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.