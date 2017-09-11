        <
          Broncos get extension with Brandon McManus

          3:14 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Denver Broncos agreed to a four-year contract with kicker Brandon McManus on Monday, John Elway announced.

          Elway, the Broncos' president of football operations/general manager, broke the news via his Twitter account:

          The deal, although announced as a four-year pact, is a three-year extension worth $11.254 million, including $6 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. McManus has a salary of $2.746 million this season.

          The total guarantee in McManus' deal is $8.25 million, making him the fourth-highest kicker in the NFL, a source told Schefter.

          McManus, 26, was the last restricted free agent in the NFL to sign his tender, waiting until the middle of June.

          McManus was 29-of-34 in field goal attempts last season (.853) and was 30-of-35 in 2015 before he went 10-of-10 in the team's run to a Super Bowl 50 win.

          ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.

