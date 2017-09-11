TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals running back David Johnson will seek a second opinion on the left wrist injury he suffered in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, but the early prognosis is a dislocated wrist that will require surgery, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

The Cardinals will know the full extent of Johnson's injury in 24 hours.

If Johnson's injury turns out to be a dislocated wrist, he'll go on injured reserve with a possible return. Arians wouldn't put an official timeline on Johnson's return, should that be the injury, but Arians cited rookie running back T.J. Logan, who'll end up missing 8-to-12 weeks with the same injury.

"It's always a huge blow to lose a top player," Arians said. "But it's not the end of the world. We've got quality guys on our team. It's an opportunity for somebody to step up. "David Johnson became David Johnson because of somebody's injury."

Arians said Monday that Johnson suffered the injury on his 24-yard catch in the third quarter on Sunday, a change from after that game, when Arians said Johnson suffered the injury on his fumble on the only play of the next drive. Johnson went down after he was hit by three players on the reception. He writhed on the ground in pain, and, according to game replays, team trainers examined Johnson's lower midsection.

Johnson came off the field and said he could play, Arians said, but later couldn't play and left the game.

The wrist injury, however, contributed to Johnson fumbling the ball on his next carry. Johnson can be seen on the replay rolling his left wrist after the play.

Once Arians finds out the official diagnosis of Johnson's injury, he'll address the depth at running back, saying he has "all the confidence" in the running backs on the roster.

"Andre looked very good. Kerwynn was good," Arians said. "Our young guys, we'll see what we got and what's available."

Re-signing Chris Johnson, who was cut on Sept. 2, could be an option, Arians said.