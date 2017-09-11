NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting safety Johnathan Cyprien for "a few weeks," according to head coach Mike Mularkey.

Cyprien suffered a hamstring injury halfway through the fourth quarter of the Titans' 26-16 loss to the Raiders and did not return. The Titans called it a strained hamstring after the game.

"Fortunately, we have some depth at that position," Mularkey said. "We have some guys that can step in."

Da'Norris Searcy, who started 14 games for the Titans last season, will step in for Cyprien. The Titans also have safeties Brynden Trawick and Curtis Riley on the 53-man roster.

Cyprien, who signed a four-year, $25 million deal to leave Jacksonville for Tennessee in March, struggled with tackling and taking bad angles against the Raiders, but he was looking forward to rebounding in his return to Jacksonville.

Cornerback Tye Smith has a broken hand. The Titans are still evaluating his availability for Sunday vs. the Raiders.

A bit of good news is the Titans expect starting cornerback LeShaun Sims to return after missing Week 1 with a groin injury.