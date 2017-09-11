INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

The Colts, as they've been saying for the past couple of months, still don't have a set date on when Luck will play. He hasn't played since Week 17 of last season because of January right shoulder surgery. Pagano said he doesn't know whether Luck, who was taken off the physically unable to perform list on Sept. 2, will practice this week.

The Colts now have to figure out who will start at quarterback against the Cardinals. Scott Tolzien, who had been working with the first team since April, was benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Scott Tolzien was sacked four times and threw two pick-sixes before getting benched Sunday against the Rams. Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

Tolzien had two interceptions returned for touchdowns and nearly was intercepted a third time. He finished the game 9-of-18 for 128 yards, 2 interceptions and was sacked 4 times. Brissett was 2-of-3 for 51 yards while leading the Colts to their only touchdown of the game in his limited playing time.

"[It's] something that we'll discuss later [Monday] and into [Tuesday] as we game plan," Pagano said."...We have to do what's best for the football team and what gives us the best chance to move the ball and put points on the board."

The issue with Brissett starting is that he's had limited practice because he's only been with the Colts since Sept. 2 after being traded from New England.

"There's nobody that can come in and learn a playbook in that period of time, so there's challenges that would be with any quarterback in any system and in any NFL building," Pagano said.