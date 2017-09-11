LOS ANGELES -- Four more years was apparently not enough for Johnny Hekker, quite possibly the game's best punter.

The Los Angeles Rams tacked on two additional years to Hekker's contract Monday, keeping him with the team through the 2022 season, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The deal gives Hekker $10 million guaranteed, the most ever for a punter, according to Schefter.

Hekker has been named first-team All-Pro three times in six NFL seasons. Last year, he downed an NFL-record 51 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Three years earlier, he set a record with a 44.2-yard net average on 78 punts.

Hekker, who initially signed a six-year extension in 2014, downed all five of his punts inside the 20-yard line in Sunday's 46-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams signed defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks through 2018 earlier on Monday. They're still looking to agree on extensions with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, inside linebacker Alec Ogletree and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.