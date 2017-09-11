TAMPA, Fla. -- One day after Hurricane Irma ravaged much of Florida, the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced that they will donate $1 million to the storm's relief efforts through the American Red Cross.

Editor's Picks FAU hopeful for Weds. return to Boca Raton The Florida Atlantic football team has been staying indefinitely in Wisconsin but hopes to return home Wednesday.

"Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida. The long recovery process is already underway, and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted," Bucs co-chairman Bryan Glazer said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our community safe."

Hurricane Irma made landfall Sunday in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm, the first Category 4 to make landfall in the U.S. since 2004.

The storm, which was nearly the size of Texas, brought hurricane-force winds to Naples, Miami and Palm Beach, all the way up to Tampa and Orlando, with record floods in Jacksonville, Charleston and Savannah.

So far, at least seven deaths have been reported in Florida and Georgia. Approximately 6.7 million Floridians are currently without power. According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, 6.3 million Floridians had been ordered to evacuate in what is believed to be one of the largest mass evacuations in U.S. history.