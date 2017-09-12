        <
          Saints RT Zach Strief exits vs. Vikings with injured knee

          9:46 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
          MINNEAPOLIS -- New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury after he walked off the field with trainers before halftime.

          Losing Strief is a big blow to a Saints offense that was already starting the year without left tackle Terron Armstead because of a shoulder injury.

          New Orleans' offense struggled to generate much of anything in the first three quarters, falling behind 19-9 with 196 total net yards.

          Rookie first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk started for the Saints at left tackle and allowed a sack to Everson Griffen. Veteran swingman Senio Kelemete replaced Strief at right tackle.

