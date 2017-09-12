DENVER -- Even NFL officials are still getting used to the idea of the Chargers being in Los Angeles.

With 11:06 left in the first quarter of the Chargers' season opener on the road against the Denver Broncos, a miked official could be heard saying, "First charged timeout ... to San Diego ..."

Since the Chargers announced in January the team's intentions to move to Los Angeles, NFL players and fans are still coming to terms with the team being in L.A., with several still referring to the San Diego Chargers.

During his introductory news conference, even Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn slipped up, saying he was proud to be the new head coach of the San Diego Chargers instead of the newly named Los Angeles Chargers.

"Oops, I meant L.A. Chargers," Lynn said, correcting himself.