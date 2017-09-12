The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday as scheduled, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bucs, in consultation with the NFL and the Tampa Sports Authority, had been waiting to assess damage from Hurricane Irma, which made its way through the Tampa Bay area Sunday and early parts of Monday morning. Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers play their home games, was used as a staging area for local law enforcement and the military.

USF to play home game in Tampa as scheduled South Florida's home game Friday night at Raymond James Stadium against Illinois will take place as scheduled. The game's status was in doubt after Hurricane Irma passed through Tampa over the weekend.

"Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days," Bucs COO Brian Ford said in a statement. "We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season."

Bucs players are starting to trickle back into town as Tampa International Airport is reopening on a limited basis. Some players and coaches evacuated with the team to Charlotte on Saturday, while others left earlier in the week with their families for other states or rode out the storm.

The Bucs' plan right now is to start practicing again Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars' game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans remains in limbo after widespread flooding in the area because of Irma.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Sunday's game could potentially be moved or postponed, and that the team was taking it "step by step."

The Jaguars are scheduled to return to Jacksonville on Tuesday and resume practice Wednesday. The team had stayed in Houston after Sunday's game against the Texans.

"The only thing I know is that people will be checking on the stadium," Marrone told reporters Monday. "People will be checking on the fields, they're going to get back to us some time today just to give us a report to where everything is at so we kind of get a little bit of a heads up or a feel of what we're coming back to when we come back to Jacksonville."