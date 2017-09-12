New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee, a source confirmed Tuesday, when he left Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings late in the first half.

Typically, that can be about a four-week injury, which means Strief could be out through the Week 5 bye, at least.

It's a big blow to the New Orleans offense, which began the year without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Senio Kelemete replaced Strief on Monday and held up fairly well, although it was a rough night overall for the Saints' offense. Veteran offensive tackle Bryce Harris, who has already been on and off the Saints' roster three times over the past two weeks, is another candidate to be re-signed and to replace Strief before the team hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It's unclear when Armstead will be back, although it should just be a matter of weeks since the Saints elected not to start him on the physically unable to perform list. Rookie first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk started in place of Armstead and allowed one sack. Ramczyk could slide over to right tackle when Armstead returns.

NFL Network first reported on the nature of Strief's injury.