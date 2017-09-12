Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson will have surgery on his left wrist and will miss 2-3 months, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
The Cardinals are placing Johnson, who suffered the injury in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, on injured reserve, but with a chance to return this season, a source told Schefter.
Johnson sought a second opinion after an early prognosis of a dislocated wrist. Rookie running back T.J. Logan will end up missing eight to 12 weeks with the same injury.
Arians on Monday said he has "all the confidence" in the running backs on the roster.
"Andre [Ellington] looked very good. Kerwynn [Williams] was good," Arians said. "Our young guys, we'll see what we got and what's available."
The Cardinals are signing former Arizona State running back D.J. Foster off the Patriots' practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday and was first reported by NFL Network.
Re-signing Chris Johnson, who was cut on Sept. 1, could be an option, Arians said.
