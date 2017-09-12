        <
          Hard Rock Stadium declared structurally sound

          1:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been determined to be safe for the Miami Hurricanes, who are scheduled to play the next game there Sept. 23 against Toledo, and for the Miami Dolphins.

          Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel tweeted:

          The Dolphins' first game at the stadium will be Oct. 8. Their season opener scheduled at home this past Sunday was postponed until November because of Hurricane Irma.

          Engineers inspected the stadium canopy that was part of a recent $500 million renovation and found no issues, despite fears of a tornado in the area spawned by Irma.

