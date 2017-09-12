Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been determined to be safe for the Miami Hurricanes, who are scheduled to play the next game there Sept. 23 against Toledo, and for the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel tweeted:

After thorough inspection by engineers, it has been deemed that @hardrockstadium experienced no structural damage from Irma. — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) September 12, 2017

We are good to go @HardRockStadium with @CanesFootball on the 23rd! — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) September 12, 2017

We lost landscaping and a section of roof panels in 1 corner.Engineers believe a tornado touched down. Aesthetic in nature and easy to fix. — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) September 12, 2017

Davie @MiamiDolphins facility also gets the all-clear and will be available to team for practice after LA. — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) September 12, 2017

The Dolphins' first game at the stadium will be Oct. 8. Their season opener scheduled at home this past Sunday was postponed until November because of Hurricane Irma.

Engineers inspected the stadium canopy that was part of a recent $500 million renovation and found no issues, despite fears of a tornado in the area spawned by Irma.