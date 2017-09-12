Mike Golic looks to Le'Veon Bell's absence from training camp as a big reason for the running back's slow start. (1:06)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell's performance needs to get better after a 47-yard debut in Cleveland, coach Mike Tomlin said.

"And it will," Tomlin said.

Tomlin made it clear at his Tuesday news conference that penalties affected the Steelers' balance on offense, and Bell missing all of August before signing his $12.1 million franchise tender is not a storyline worth entertaining.

Bell rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries and added three receptions for 15 yards in the Steelers' 21-18 win over the Browns. The 47-yard output is a career low for Bell, who averaged 157 yards per game a season ago.

The Steelers committed 13 penalties for 144 yards, including at least four against the offense in the first half. Tomlin said those issues would have affected the running game whether Bell missed camp or not, which is "why I lose patience when we repeatedly cover the same things."

"You can sing that Le'Veon Bell camp song all you want," Tomlin said. "He's here. We're working. It's Week 2. We're getting ready to play the Minnesota Vikings. I'm done with it."

On his weekly radio show with 93.7 The Fan, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stressed patience with the offense, saying some games Bell will have his usual big numbers. Bell's 128.7 total yards per game from 2013-16 are the most for a running back in his first four seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bell said Sunday he hopes to be more involved in the offense in future weeks, and guard David DeCastro said the offense wants to run the ball more.