PITTSBURGH -- Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt avoided major damage to his biceps and can return to the lineup as early as Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We'll leave the light on," coach Mike Tomlin said about Tuitt's availability.

Tomlin said the team is fortunate the injury wasn't worse. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night the team feared a biceps tear, but that ultimately an MRI would reveal the injury's severity.

Tuitt on Monday privately told some teammates he got good news from that MRI. Defensive end Cam Heyward said the Steelers' defensive line was "breathing a sigh of relief" that the injury wasn't season-ending.

Tuitt, who signed a six-year, $61 million extension Saturday, had a quarterback pressure and a tackle for a loss before leaving in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Tuitt has 109 tackles and 11.5 sacks since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.