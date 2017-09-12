PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are signing kicker Jake Elliott off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad following the hip injury to Caleb Sturgis.

Elliott confirmed the move on social media.

Fly Eagles Fly! — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) September 12, 2017

A rookie out of Memphis, Elliott was selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He converted 78 percent of his field goal tries over four seasons at the collegiate level, and holds American Athletic Conference records for career points (445) and made field goals (81).

Elliott has a strong leg, just wasn't accurate enough in camp, but he's talented enough to kick somewhere. Bengals knew they could lose him — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 12, 2017

Sturgis suffered a hip flexor injury on the opening kick Sunday against the Washington Redskins and is expected to be out 4 weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.