          Rookie K Jake Elliott signed by Eagles with Caleb Sturgis out

          2:40 PM ET

          PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are signing kicker Jake Elliott off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad following the hip injury to Caleb Sturgis.

          Elliott confirmed the move on social media.

          A rookie out of Memphis, Elliott was selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He converted 78 percent of his field goal tries over four seasons at the collegiate level, and holds American Athletic Conference records for career points (445) and made field goals (81).

          Sturgis suffered a hip flexor injury on the opening kick Sunday against the Washington Redskins and is expected to be out 4 weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

