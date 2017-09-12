Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested Monday in Los Angeles County on suspicion of criminal threats, a felony.

Los Angeles County Jail records show Browner, 33, was arrested at 8:29 p.m in La Verne and was released almost three hours later after posting $50,000 bail.

A spokesperson with the La Verne Police Department confirmed that Browner was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, but the spokesperson declined to comment on any circumstances of the arrest because of the department's ongoing investigation.

Browner was a founding member of the Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary, playing for the team from 2011 to 2013. He spent the 2014 season with the New England Patriots, helping them win Super Bowl XLIX over Seattle, and then spent the 2015 season with the New Orleans Saints.

He signed with the Seahawks last offseason and tried to make the team as a safety, but he was cut in the spring and has not been signed by an NFL team since.

Browner is from Sylmar, California.