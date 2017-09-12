Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested Monday in Los Angeles County on suspicion of criminal threats, a felony, according to the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.

Los Angeles County Jail records show Browner, 33, was arrested at 8:29 p.m in La Verne and was released almost thee hours later. The jail records do not specify the reason for the arrest. Bail was listed at $50,000.

Browner was a founding member of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" secondary, playing for the team from 2011 to 2013. He spent the 2014 season with the New England Patriots, helping them win Super Bowl XLIX over Seattle, and then spent the 2015 season with the New Orleans Saints.

He signed with the Seahawks last offseason and tried to make the team as a safety, but he was cut in the spring and has not been signed by an NFL team since.