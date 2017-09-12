TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are turning to a familiar face to fill the void left by injured running back David Johnson.

Veteran running back Chris Johnson is re-signing with the Cardinals less than two weeks after he was cut by Arizona on Sept. 2, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Chris Johnson, who has spent the last two years with the Cardinals, will likely immediately assume the featured back role in place of David Johnson, who is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated wrist, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

With the move, Chris Johnson will likely get most of the carries against the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis, followed by Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington, Eli Penny and D.J. Foster. With each running back having a separate strength, Arizona's rushing game will likely be by committee instead of relying upon just one player.

Chris Johnson played in just four games last season before suffering a groin injury that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year. Before he was hurt, he had 25 carries for 95 yards as the primary backup. However, in 2015, before he fractured his tibia in Week 12, he was the NFL's third-leading rusher.

Prior to the last two seasons, Chris Johnson had never missed a game for injury.

He enters this season with 9,537 yards. He told ESPN this offseason that his goal before he retires is to reach 10,000 yards.

Chris Johnson re-signed with Arizona the day before training camp started. He decided upon Arizona with the understanding that his role would expand compared to last season, but fumbling issues in training camp helped lead to Arizona releasing him before Week 1.

Johnson earned the nickname CJ2K after he rushed for 2,009 yards in 2006 when he played for the Tennessee Titans.