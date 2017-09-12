The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jenkins, 25, projects to a reserve role behind starting weakside linebacker Ramon Humber, who had 13 tackles in Sunday's season-opening win over the New York Jets.

A fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013, Jenkins started 34 games for Miami from 2014-16. He signed with the Oakland Raiders in March but was placed on injured reserve earlier this month. Jenkins later received an injury settlement.

The Bills also waived rookie cornerback Greg Mabin and made two practice squad transactions, signing wide receiver Malachi Dupre and releasing wide receiver Daikiel Shorts.