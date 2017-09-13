OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens could decide to place Woodhead on injured reserve and bring him back around midseason as one of their two designated-for-return players.

Danny Woodhead's Ravens debut lasted only one drive as he had to leave Sunday's win over the Bengals with a hamstring injury. AP Photo/Gary Landers

Woodhead, who signed a three-year, $8.8 million contract (including $4.25 million guaranteed) this offseason with the Ravens, was injured on the team's opening drive of the season Sunday. The 32-year-old running back fell to the ground holding his hamstring and had to be helped to the sideline by trainers.

The Ravens were hoping Woodhead was going to be a catalyst for the NFL's No. 21 scoring offense from a year ago, especially based on his only drive with Baltimore. In six snaps, he caught three passes for 33 yards (picking up first downs on each one) and ran the ball once for 4 yards.

This isn't the first time Woodhead dealt with this injury this year. He was sidelined for the last two preseason games because of an issue with his hamstring.

Staying healthy has been a problem for Woodhead. He has missed 27 games over the previous three seasons. A torn ACL ended his season last year with the Chargers after two weeks.

The injury to Woodhead left the Ravens with two healthy running backs: Terrance West and Buck Allen. Baltimore can promote one of two running backs on the practice squad -- Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford -- to fill Woodhead's roster spot.