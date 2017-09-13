TEMPE, Ariz. -- The two-to-three month projections for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson to return from surgery to repair his dislocated wrist may have been a bit premature.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is hoping the All-Pro is "possibly" back between Thanksgiving and Christmas -- 11 to 15 weeks from now -- he said Tuesday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Arians' initial prognosis was that Johnson would be out 8 to 12 weeks. He said Tuesday night that Johnson is scheduled to have surgery this week to repair his wrist, which was injured during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cardinals placed Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday, which means he would be out for a minimum of eight weeks and is eligible to return any time after that.

The Cardinals are looking at a timetable of 11-15 weeks for running back David Johnson's return, according to coach Bruce Arians. AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The Cardinals have been in a situation like this before, Arians said.

He said the Cardinals drafted Johnson in 2015 to play behind Andre Ellington that season. Then Ellington got hurt early in the year, and then Chris Johnson got hurt in Week 12, paving the way for David Johnson.

"It's a great opportunity for Kerwynn Williams and Andre," Arians said. "We'll get Chris Johnson back up to speed."

The Cardinals re-signed Chris Johnson on Tuesday. Arians said Johnson was the final cut he made to reduce the roster to 53 players.

"It was a really hard one," Arians said. "He was just getting back into good shape, and I look forward to having him back."