A digital billboard near the StubHub Center in Los Angeles will display five anti-NFL messages for the next three weeks thanks to the efforts of a scorned Chargers fan who is upset that his favorite team relocated from San Diego.

Joseph MacRae designed the images and raised more than $10,000 with an online fundraiser to pay for the billboards. In the message on the GoFundMe page, MacRae wrote, "This isn't just for San Diego fans. This is for Oakland fans and St. Louis fans as well. Your cities didn't deserve this and most importantly, you didn't deserve this."

He also vowed that some of the messages will include #Oakland and #STL.

The three-week run will coincide with the Chargers' three-game homestand this month, starting with Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

He told KSWB-TV in San Diego that the owner of the billboard has assured him that he will not allow the NFL to block the messages. The billboard is located at the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 405, approximately a mile and a half from the stadium.

MacRae shared one of the images, featuring a picture of commissioner Roger Goodell accompanied by the words "No Freaking Loyalty," via his Twitter page on Sunday.

405 south next week! This is one of five images that will be up for three weeks on the digital billboard. With a big surprise on game day 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nX0O9j9QrC — SD Sign Guy (@jmt619) September 10, 2017

MacRae made headlines in January when he attended a Chargers rally at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and heckled Dean Spanos, the team's owner.