Longtime Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos underwent heart surgery on Tuesday to repair an aortic aneurysm that was discovered after he was traded to the New Orleans Saints on August 28.

The surgery went well, according to Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who opened his Wednesday press conference by saying, "I would like to just send a shoutout to Jon Dorenbos. Everything went well yesterday with surgery and he's resting comfortably. Just wish him and his family well, our prayers are with him and hope for a speedy recovery."

Dorenbos sent a message to his supporters on social media Tuesday before the surgery, which included the hashtags #philly, #thankyouNewOrleans and #savedbyaSaint.

According to Saints coach Sean Payton, Dorenbos' perspective on the life-changing series of events over the past two weeks has been "outstanding."

"He looks at it in a way in which you could argue the trade itself saved his life," said Payton, who credited Saints physician, Dr. John Amoss, with recognizing a red flag during Dorenbos' initial physical that led to further examination.

Dorenbos had the surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.

Dorenbos, 37, spent the past 11 years with the Eagles after starting his career with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, and he had become one of the most beloved players among teammates and fans alike. He appeared in a franchise-record 162 consecutive regular-season games in Philly, tying wide receiver Harold Carmichael, and earned two Pro Bowl berths with the Eagles.

Dorenbos has also become a celebrity because of his remarkable talents as a magician, which made him a finalist on the NBC show "America's Got Talent" in 2016.

And he has been an inspirational public speaker for overcoming tragedy early in his life. Dorenbos' father killed his mother when Dorenbos was 12, and he turned to magic as a way to deal with the tragedy. He has shared his story openly to help those who are faced with tragic situations.