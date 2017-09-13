The agent for Andrew Luck on Wednesday said the quarterback is committed to the Indianapolis Colts and that there is "no truth" that he wants out of his long-term deal with the team.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Greenberg said on Mike & Mike that there have been rumblings of a gap between Luck and the Colts and that his time could be winding down in Indianapolis.

"Quite simply and succinctly, there's no truth to that comment at all," Will Wilson, Luck's agent, told WTHR-TV's Bob Kravitz. "Andrew did a long-term deal and he did it for a reason: He wants to be with the Colts and he's committed to the Colts. It's as simple as that. He looks forward to the opportunity to play when he's ready. He wants to get out there when he's ready, obviously. He's just going through rehab; it's the process he's going through."

Wilson reiterated that in a statement to ESPN.

"Any rumor/speculation about Andrew being disgruntled with the Colts or wanting a trade is simply not true," Wilson said.

Luck, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million in June 2016, will not play in Week 2 and has yet to play for the Colts this season after having right shoulder surgery in January.

The Colts have yet to decide whether Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Tolzien started in Week 1 but was benched in favor of Brissett in the fourth quarter of a 46-9 loss to the Rams.

Despite being taken off the physically unable to perform list on Sept. 2, Luck, who originally was injured in Week 3 of the 2015 season, has not done any on-field work with his teammates.