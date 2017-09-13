Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended 10 games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Wednesday.

Cushing will be eligible to return to Houston's active roster on Nov. 28, ahead of the team's game that week against the Baltimore Ravens.

It's a significant blow to a Houston team that was routed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Cushing, 30, was concussed in the 29-7 defeat, and was already ruled out for the team's game Thursday night at Cincinnati.

Cushing previously was suspended four games in 2010 for testing positive for HCG, a fertility drug that was on the NFL's banned substances list.

The former first-round pick out of USC was the 2009 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's spent all nine of his seasons with the Texans.