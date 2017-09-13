Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell says he has to get better at making plays when the opportunity presents itself. (0:36)

PITTSBURGH -- Coming off a career-low 47 yards on 13 touches in Cleveland, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell isn't lobbying for more carries in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm just trying to run the plays that are called to the best of my ability and make plays when the opportunities present themselves," Bell told reporters Wednesday from his locker. "I just have to get better at that and hopefully will do that this week."

The Steelers' offense struggled to find a rhythm in a 21-18 win against the Browns. Coach Mike Tomlin said penalties sunk the running game, resulting in 10 carries for 32 yards for Bell, who missed all of training camp before signing his $12.1 million franchise tender.

When asked to assess Bell's Week 1 play, Tomlin said he needs to play better and will.

The Steelers tried to manage Bell's snaps to account for his late arrival to the team. The star back played 43 of 60 snaps, but he was off the field during many empty-set formations that included four wide receivers.

Bell, arguably the game's best pass-catcher from the running back position, said he has been part of four-receiver sets in past years. Bell averaged 157 yards per game last year -- third all time for a running back -- and was second on the team with 75 receptions.

"However they plan to use me, I'll be available," Bell said. "I'll do the best that I can. ... Of course, I want to be out there every play. I'm just executing the game plan and doing what I'm told."

In other Steelers news, outside linebacker Bud Dupree sought a second opinion on his injured shoulder. He got hurt last week and was told he faced a two-week recovery, but he's pushing to return.

"I feel confident [I'll play Sunday]," Dupree said.

Dupree, who got hurt running into guard David DeCastro on a stunt play, was limited in Wednesday's session. Anthony Chickillo recorded two sacks in Dupree's Week 1 absence.