FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Danny Amendola suffered a concussion in the team's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The disclosure was made on the official injury report, which noted that Amendola did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

In addition, the Patriots noted that Amendola also has a knee injury.

Up to this point, Amendola's designation had been described as a head injury. It was assumed he was in the concussion protocol because he had left the season opener with one of the independent spotters from the sideline.

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola has suffered three documented concussions during his NFL career. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Amendola was believed to have suffered the concussion on a punt return he had fumbled late in the third quarter. This is the third documented concussion that Amendola has suffered in the NFL.

His absence from practice, and uncertain status for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints, highlight how the club's wide receiver depth chart has been depleted. The lone healthy receivers on the roster are Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, who was acquired in a trade Sept. 2.

Amendola worked in the slot as the Patriots' No. 3 receiver in the season opener and had six catches for 100 yards before departing. The slot receiver position is critical to the Patriots' offense and is where Julian Edelman -- who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Aug. 25 -- often did some of his best work. Amendola was the top replacement for Edelman in the slot.

In addition to Amendola, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who left the season opener in the third quarter with a knee injury, also was held out of practice Wednesday.