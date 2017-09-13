OXNARD, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills questioned Thursday why the NFL and players did not support Colin Kaepernick and his peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality that sparked a movement toward social activism last year.

In a series of tweets, Stills went on to challenge his fellow players to get behind Kaepernick; he was disappointed that no player responded.

"I feel like the league is majority African-American, and you would think more people would have one of our guy's back," Stills said. "You talk about the NFL being a brotherhood. They give us this presentation every year about the NFL being a brotherhood. And if something is going on with one of your brothers, I feel like we should be there to have his back and speak up for him."

Stills said he supports and has texted back and forth with Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who has showed his support for Kaepernick's protest against racial injustice by sitting during the national anthem this season.

Stills performed a similar demonstration last season, one of four Miami players kneeling during the national anthem all of the 2016 campaign. He won the Nat Moore Community Service Award for his commitment to serving the community last year.

Stills also took part in town hall meetings with law enforcement in South Florida and did a ride along with police.

Bennett recently accused police officers of racial profiling, saying they pointed guns at him and used excessive force during an incident in Las Vegas on Aug. 27 after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

"We're all just trying to be here for each another," Stills said about Bennett. "I feel like the narrative is kind of going the wrong way sometimes. So I'm just trying to have each other's back and support each other.

"I'm really happy to see the things that he's doing. I was kind of at a loss of words hearing what happened to him after the Mayweather fight."

Stills stated that he's not going to take a knee this year but didn't rule out the possibility that he might change his mind.

"It's definitely something that I've thought about," Stills said. "But I continue to think that the protest has been really divisive, and I'm trying to do everything I can to get people on the same page.

"So like I said, it's something that I definitely thought about, but I want to bring people together. I'm open to continuing to have conversations with people and trying to get people on the same page."

Stills signed a four-year, $32 million extension with the Dolphins this offseason. He led the team with nine touchdown receptions last season, along with 42 receptions for 726 yards.

ESPN NFL Nation Dolphins reporter James Walker contributed to this report.