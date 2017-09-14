The Baltimore Ravens placed running back Danny Woodhead on injured reserve Thursday and signed Jeremy Langford off their practice squad.

Woodhead, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, could practice in six weeks if designated by the team. Under new rules, teams can bring back two players from IR and don't have to designate them immediately.

If designated to return, Woodhead would first be eligible to play on Nov. 19 at Green Bay.

Woodhead, who signed a three-year, $8.8 million contract (including $4.25 million guaranteed) this offseason with the Ravens, was injured on the team's first drive of the season Sunday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Woodhead would miss at least four weeks, while a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the recovery time was expected to be closer to six to eight weeks.

Woodhead has dealt with this injury this year. He was sidelined for the last two preseason games because of an issue with his hamstring.

Woodhead has missed 27 games over the previous three seasons, including a Week 2 season-ending injury in 2016 after suffering a torn ACL while with the Chargers.

Langford, who was waived Sept. 3 by the Chicago Bears, fell out of favor last season when he suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 at Dallas. He underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and then reinjured the ankle at the beginning of training camp.

A fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2015, Langford rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns as the backup with the Bears during his rookie season.