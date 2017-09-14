Several Miami Dolphins players came to the aid of a Miami high school team this week that was stranded in Las Vegas after Hurricane Irma altered its travel plans.

Miami Central High School upset three-time defending national champion Bishop Gorman 24-20 on Friday night but was unable to return to South Florida last weekend when its flight was canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

That left Miami Central stuck in Las Vegas this week, as the team was not able to find another flight capable of carrying the 69-member traveling party all at once. The bill for the team's extended lodging and transportation was in the "multiple tens of thousands of dollars," according to the Miami Herald.

Miami Central coaches, players and administrators were supposed to depart Las Vegas on Sunday but the entire traveling party won't return to South Florida until Friday. They are departing Las Vegas in groups of six to eight people per flight, according to the Herald.

Bishop Gorman offered to pay Miami Central's costs for two extra days after the flight was canceled, but Miami Central still needed more help.

The Dolphins became aware of Miami Central's plight when Troy Drayton, the team's manager of youth programs, received a phone call about the high school's travel problem. Dolphins players also read about the situation in a Miami Herald story.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, safety Reshad Jones, receiver Jarvis Landry and linebacker Lawrence Timmons were among the players to give money to help cover the remainder of Miami Central's travel costs, and the Dolphins arranged for the team to be transported from the airport to the school.

"I'm ecstatic because anytime you see an organization like the Dolphins think about and take care of a high school team like ourselves, that's amazing," Miami Central coach Roland Smith told the Herald.

The Dolphins also were displaced because of Hurricane Irma as their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed until Week 11 and the team is practicing in California this week. The Dolphins play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.