The next turn in the Ezekiel Elliott suspension drama could come as early as next week, and it's not out of the question the Dallas Cowboys' star running back could still serve his six-game suspension this season.

If a request of a stay is not granted by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant this week, the NFL believes, according to a league source, that it could hear a decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals next week on its coming request for a stay of the preliminary injunction the Dallas court granted that blocked Elliott's suspension. If that decision did come next week, and if it favored the NFL, Elliott would have to begin serving his suspension with the Cowboys' Week 3 game in Arizona.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 104 yards on 24 carries in the Cowboys' 19-3 win against the Giants on Sunday night. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The source said the granting of the stay is one of three possible scenarios for 5th Circuit action in the Elliott case. Another is that the court declines to issue the stay but does agree to the league's request for an expedited hearing of its appeal. If that happens, the appeal could be heard in a matter of weeks, meaning that an NFL victory on appeal could result in Elliott being suspended for games later this season, possibly including any postseason games for which the Cowboys might qualify (or early 2018 games should they not play enough postseason games to fulfill it).

The final possibility, as the league sees it, is that the 5th Circuit denies the league's request for a stay and also denies the request for an expedited appeal. In that case, the appeal likely would take months and be decided in the 2018 offseason, when an NFL victory would mean Elliott would be suspended for the first six games of the 2018 season.

Central to the NFL's appeal and its request for the stay is its contention that the Dallas district court that stayed the suspension last week does not have jurisdiction in this matter, in part because the NFL Players Association filed suit before the NFL appeals process was completed and in part because it believes the Southern District Court in New York is established as the agreed-upon venue for such matters between the NFL and its players. The NFL's goal is to get the case in Dallas dismissed and have any appeal of the suspension be heard by the Southern District Court, where the precedent of the Tom Brady Deflategate suspension would be binding.

Even if the 5th Circuit Court does grant the NFL its stay and Elliott has to serve his suspension, he and the NFLPA likely would continue to pursue the case in an effort to combat what they perceive as an unfair discipline process by the NFL. In that case, Elliott could potentially be reimbursed for salary lost to missed games but would have to actually miss the games.