Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has again gone to bat for Colin Kaepernick, saying in a video for the Players' Tribune that it's "crazy talk" that the former starter remains unsigned after some "terrible" quarterback play throughout the NFL in Week 1.

Sheman's comments came with the Seahawks preparing to host Kaepernick's former team, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 2.

"Naturally we're playing San Fran, they're going to ask about Kaepernick, does he deserve a job? Of course he deserves a job," Sherman said. "You saw the quarterback play throughout the league and it was terrible."

Sherman referenced the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback situation in particular. With Andrew Luck sidelined because of a shoulder injury, Indianapolis started Scott Tolzien in its season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Tolzien struggled and was benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 46-9 loss. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said in a video on the Players' Tribune that he thinks it's "crazy talk" that quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned despite "terrible" quarterback play to start the season. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"What happened to Indianapolis, you're saying they couldn't use Kaepernick? That's crazy talk," Sherman said. Editor's Picks Stills questions lack of support for Kaepernick Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills is asking why the NFL and its players failed to support Colin Kaepernick and his national anthem protests last season.

Once rivals with Kaepernick, Sherman has on a few occasions railed against the fact that Kaepernick has remained unsigned, especially given the other quarterbacks who have jobs instead of him. Sherman told ESPN in May that he believes Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL for his decision to not stand for the national anthem last season.

"It's unfortunate that a man is unemployed right now who is a pretty good ballplayer, won his fair share of ballgames, and there's lesser-talented guys employed because they didn't stand up for a cause," Sherman said in the Players' Tribune video. "Sometimes it's not about winning, it's not about losing, it's about making a statement and not bringing drama and stress to your organization and that's the decision some of these teams are making, unfortunately.

"People that are frustrated with these things, people that are frustrated that they're protesting this cause, should try walking in someone else's shoes for a sec."

Sherman said publicly last year that while he disagreed with Kaepernick choice to not stand for the anthem, he agreed with the message that Kaepernick was trying to send about the need for racial equality in America. Sherman reiterated that point last week, saying his views on the subject haven't changed.

"I disagreed with the action, not the message," Sherman told Seattle-area reporters. "No, no it hasn't [changed] and mostly because of this reason: it's because people aren't even getting the point. He's going out there and making a stand and you might as well be saying 'blah, blah, blah, blah, blah' because people are just seeing you kneel during the national anthem and they're taking that and closing their ears. That's unfortunate. People see the action and close their ears. The rest is ignorant to them.

"I wish that would change. I think his intent was pure. His heart was pure. He was trying to do the right thing. But in our society, you got to find the right way to do the right thing so people don't close their ears. That is what we are trying to do."