COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Melvin Ingram didn't mince words when asked what kind of problem Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler presented to the Los Angeles Chargers defensively.

"None," Ingram told reporters on Thursday.

Asked to elaborate, Ingram had this to say: "We don't see him as a problem. We need to go out and play our style of football."

The 34-year-old Cutler came out of retirement in August, signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins after Ryan Tannehill went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was Cutler's offensive coordinator with the Bears in 2015, when Cutler finished with a 64.4 completion percentage, second best in his 12-year NFL career.

Cutler defeated the Chargers the last time the two teams met when he was with the Bears that season, a 22-19 victory at Qualcomm Stadium on Nov. 9, 2015. Cutler has a 3-4 career record against the Chargers.

Ingram signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension during the offseason after the Chargers placed the franchise tag on him in March. Ingram finished with four combined tackles and 1.5 sacks in his team's season opener, a 24-21 loss on the road against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was a little more diplomatic when asked about Cutler.

"Jay's a heck of a quarterback," Lynn said. "He's got a big arm. He has some escapability. I remember him running around in Denver, keeping the ball. He made a lot of plays off schedule.

"To me, that's when he's most dangerous. Those are the plays you can't prepare for. He's kind of a wild card. He didn't play a lot in the preseason. I expect him to pick up where he left off when he left the league."