        <
        >

          Torn pectoral muscle couldn't slow Bears' Jerrell Freeman in opener

          9:56 PM ET
          • Jeff DickersonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dickerson covers the Chicago Bears for ESPN's NFL Nation. He is the co-host of "Dickerson & Hood" on the ESPN Radio national network, and is heard in Chicago on ESPN 1000.
            Follow on Twitter

          CHICAGO -- Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman revealed on Thursday that he played 55 snaps with a torn pectoral muscle in Chicago's 23-17 Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

          Freeman posted a message on his Instagram account that said he tore his pectoral muscle on the first play of the game last Sunday.

          Freeman was credited with a team-high 10 tackles against Atlanta, but the Bears placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Bears said Freeman's pectoral tear will require surgery.

          The veteran linebacker also suffered a concussion in the Falcons game.

          Freeman became the third Chicago starter to land on injured reserve, joining wide receivers Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (shoulder fracture).

          Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is expected to take Freeman's spot in the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Chicago also elevated third-year linebacker Jonathan Anderson to the active roster Tuesday.

          Losing Freeman for the year will be tough for the Bears to overcome. The 31-year-old linebacker led the team with 110 tackles last year -- despite being suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

          After spending four seasons in Indianapolis following a three-year stint in the CFL, Freeman signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bears with $6 million in guarantees in the spring of 2016. There is no guaranteed money left on Freeman's deal for the 2018 season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.