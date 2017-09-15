CHICAGO -- Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman revealed on Thursday that he played 55 snaps with a torn pectoral muscle in Chicago's 23-17 Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Freeman posted a message on his Instagram account that said he tore his pectoral muscle on the first play of the game last Sunday.

A big THANK YOU for all the love and well wishes from my loved ones, friends, and fans from everywhere. Though i didn't know tearing my pec the first play of the game or getting a concussion was part of it haha I do know that God always has a plan! He's brought me a mighty long way! #trustandbelieve A post shared by Jerrell Freeman (@jerrellfreeman50) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Freeman was credited with a team-high 10 tackles against Atlanta, but the Bears placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Bears said Freeman's pectoral tear will require surgery.

The veteran linebacker also suffered a concussion in the Falcons game.

Freeman became the third Chicago starter to land on injured reserve, joining wide receivers Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (shoulder fracture).

Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is expected to take Freeman's spot in the starting lineup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Chicago also elevated third-year linebacker Jonathan Anderson to the active roster Tuesday.

Losing Freeman for the year will be tough for the Bears to overcome. The 31-year-old linebacker led the team with 110 tackles last year -- despite being suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

After spending four seasons in Indianapolis following a three-year stint in the CFL, Freeman signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bears with $6 million in guarantees in the spring of 2016. There is no guaranteed money left on Freeman's deal for the 2018 season.