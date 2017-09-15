Bill Polian and Herm Edwards expect the Panthers' defense to come up huge and defeat the Bills on Sunday. (0:52)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is expected to play Sunday despite being held out of Friday's practice with groin soreness.

Coach Sean McDermott said he is "very confident" that McCoy will be able to handle a full workload in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. McDermott added that he was anticipating giving McCoy a veteran rest day Friday before the groin issue.

McCoy was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with a wrist injury suffered in last Sunday's win over the New York Jets. The injury caused McCoy to briefly leave the game after a run near the goal line.

McCoy gained 159 total yards on 22 carries and five catches in the Bills' opening-day win. His 27 touches were the most in a non-overtime game since being traded to Buffalo in 2015, but McDermott said this week that he was comfortable with McCoy's workload.