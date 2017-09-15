ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos defensive end Jared Crick, who has practiced just twice since suffering a back injury in mid-August, will have back surgery, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Recovery time varies greatly with back surgeries, but Crick will likely be moved to injured reserve to see if he can return this season, and the Broncos will sign former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin.

Rubin, 31, was among the Seahawks' final roster cuts earlier this month after the team had traded for Sheldon Richardson. Rubin started every game of the previous two seasons with the Seahawks.

Jared Crick had 53 tackles with three sacks last season for Denver. Rob Leiter via Getty Images

Crick, 28, left the Broncos' Aug. 15 practice with what was then called back spasms. He practiced one day last week, in the days before the regular-season opener, but then did not practice for the remainder of the week and did not play in Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Crick practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, but was held out of practice Thursday. After the workout, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was asked if Crick had suffered a setback in his recovery.

"I wouldn't say a setback. We're just being really smart with him,'' Joseph said Thursday. "We want to get him totally healthy so he can help us in the future.''

Part of getting Crick healthy will now include surgery that is expected to repair a disk issue.

Crick played the most snaps of any of the Broncos' defensive linemen in 2016. He closed out the year with 939 plays on defense, or 82 percent of the snaps. Crick is in his sixth season and signed with the Broncos in free agency last year.

In Crick's absence, Adam Gotsis -- who had his best game in his two seasons with the Broncos against the Chargers -- and Shelby Harris will get plenty of playing time with Derek Wolfe at the defensive end spots. Gotsis, who was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, didn't start the game, but played 31 plays and finished with five tackles.

"It was very impressive,'' Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. " ... That first game he looked like a different guy. I was watching and I was like, 'Look at Gotsis.' He was getting off the ball, he was effective in the run game, he had some pass rush.''