Jacoby Brissett is expected to start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Brissett will start over Scott Tolzien, who started Week 1 but was benched in the fourth quarter of a 46-9 loss to the Rams.

Tolzien threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns and threw for only 128 yards before being replaced against the Rams. Overall, the Colts had only 225 yards of total offense and were 0-of-10 on third down.

Brissett, who has better mobility and arm strength, has only been with the Colts since Sept. 2 after being traded from the Patriots.

"You have to make some adjustments," offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said this week of Brissett. "He's been here a week, so getting to know him is as important as him getting to know the playbook. That's a process that happens over time. ...

"I've been impressed in the short amount of time that he's been here. It would be a very challenging situation. But he's the type of guy -- smart, very poised and I like some of the things I've seen on the field just from his physical tools as well."

Regular starter Andrew Luck, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million in June 2016, has yet to play for the Colts this season after having right shoulder surgery in January.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.