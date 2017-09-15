The NFL Players Association has chosen Colin Kaepernick as its Week 1 community MVP for his efforts to raise money for various charities.

Kaepernick has donated $100,000 per month to various charities as part of a $1 million pledge he made in 2016. In September, he gave $25,000 each to after-school program DREAM, the Coalition for the Homeless, the Gathering for Justice's War on Children and United We Dream. He also organized a backpack giveaway for a Girls Club in New York.

The free-agent quarterback remains unsigned after terminating his contract with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. He was still eligible for the NFLPA recognition as a dues-paying member of the union who is actively seeking employment.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Kaepernick's foundation or a charity of his choosing.