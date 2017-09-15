The Oakland Raiders have signed Pro Bowl offensive tackle Donald Penn to a two-year, $21 million extension, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The 34-year-old veteran, whose holdout lasted through training camp and two preseason games, is in the final year of a two-year, $11.9 million deal that pays him $5.8 million this season.

The NFL Network first reported Penn's extension.

Penn played all 66 snaps in the Raiders' season-opening win against the Titans.

"Donald has over a decade of experience starting," coach Jack Del Rio said Thursday. "He's been in our system. This is his third year now in our system, so it's a lot different than a guy coming in as a rookie and missing so much camp."