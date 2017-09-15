PITTSBURGH -- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier told ESPN that the NFL has fined him $25,000 for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer.

He plans to appeal.

A hit on a defenseless player warrants a $24,309 fine, according to the NFL's list of fines and appeals.

Ryan Shazier had seven tackles against the Browns, tied for the team lead. AP Photo/Don Wright

Shazier said he didn't know the Browns quarterback was going to slide when he hit him in the first half last week. Shazier caught Kizer on the way down, prompting a 15-yard penalty.

"I didn't see him slide much on film," Shazier said about the play. "I wasn't expecting him to slide. I was just going in there to make a tackle like I do any tackle. It's just part of the game. Sometimes they get you for those things."

Shazier finished with seven tackles for a defense that sacked Kizer seven times in a 21-18 win. The Steelers are preparing for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.