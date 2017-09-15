Bill Polian explains how the Vikings have improved from last year and why that will make the matchup against the Steelers tough. Herm Edwards thinks Antonio Brown will lead Pittsburgh to victory. (0:48)

The Minnesota Vikings have some concern about quarterback Sam Bradford's left knee but remain cautiously optimistic about his status for Sunday's game, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Bradford on Tuesday had an MRI on the knee after another source told ESPN that the quarterback had experienced swelling, some pain and discomfort in the left knee after Monday night's victory over the New Orleans Saints.

According to the source, the MRI did not reveal any specific damage, but said scans do not always offer a clear picture in a knee that has undergone multiple ACL repairs.

It is the same knee that underwent ACL repairs in 2013 and 2014 when Bradford was with the Rams.

Bradford has been listed as a limited participant on the team's practice reports all week, but the source said the thought was that Bradford would be able to play when the Vikings visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Case Keenum is the backup and has gotten an increased workload in practice this week.

The fact that the Vikings did not elevate quarterback Kyle Sloter from the practice squad seems to support the guarded optimism about Sunday's status, but the team has until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to make a roster move.

Bradford opened the season in spectacular fashion, completing 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 29-19 season-opening win over the Saints.