JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars will definitely have one of their two starting cornerbacks for Sunday's home opener against Tennessee, but Jalen Ramsey is questionable because of an ankle injury.

A.J. Bouye, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness, practiced Friday and will play against the Titans.

Editor's Picks 'Thunder and thunder' helping Jaguars find their identity on offense Physical running from Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory has made life easier for QB Blake Bortles and helped the Jaguars get off to a promising start.

Ramsey was hurt during the Jaguars' 29-7 victory over Houston last Sunday and has not practiced at all this week. Fourth-year cornerback Aaron Colvin likely will start if Ramsey does not play.

"It's always a concern when someone doesn't practice," coach Doug Marrone said. "We'll see how it goes. There's a lot of factors that come into it. There comes a point in time where we'll have to make a decision."

Ramsey had three tackles and three pass breakups against the Texans and spent a lot of his time matched up with DeAndre Hopkins.

If Ramsey does not play, it will be the first game he has missed since the Jaguars drafted him fourth overall in 2016. Ramsey had surgery June 15 to repair a core muscle injury and began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Colvin, who also began training camp on PUP because of a foot injury, has started 20 of the 33 games in which he has the past three seasons and had 121 tackles, five sacks, and nine pass breakups.