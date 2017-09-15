Stephen A. Smith explains he is not surprised with the Bengals' bad start because the organization has held onto Marvin Lewis for too long and he has to go. (1:55)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals on Friday fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following the team's lackluster 0-2 start, marking the first time in the 50-year history of the organization that a coordinator has been fired during the season.

The Bengals said quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor will immediately assume coordinator duties in place of Zampese, who was with the Bengals for 15 seasons, first as a quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

"Ken Zampese has done a tremendous job for us for my 15 years here, and I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach," head coach Marvin Lewis said in a statement. "But I feel it best for the football team to breathe new life into the offense, and that's why I am making the change.

"Bill Lazor has great experience in the league and as a coordinator, and I feel Bill can progress our offense the way we need. We have a lot of talent on offense, and we need to keep working to take full advantage of the personnel we have."

Ken Zampese took over as offensive coordinator in 2016, and the Bengals' scoring offense plummeted from seventh in the NFL to 24th last season. The team was averaging only 4.5 points per game in two games this season. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati has gotten off to one of the worst offensive starts in team history, falling to 0-2 and failing to score an offensive touchdown at home through two games for the first time since 1939.

The Bengals' scoring offense dropped from seventh overall in 2015, under Hue Jackson, to 24th under Zampese last season.

The Bengals opened the season with a 20-0 loss to Baltimore followed by Thursday night's 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said earlier Friday that he would keep any personnel changes private.

"We're not getting the results we need to get," Lewis said.

Lewis said the team was admittedly frustrated after scoring only nine total points in their first two games. Star wide receiver A.J. Green was one of those who voiced their frustration, particularly in not seeing the ball when the Bengals were trailing in the final quarter of the game.

Said Green: "I don't control the play calling, I just go out there and run the play."

Lazor, in his 12th season as an NFL coach, is in his second season with Cincinnati after previous stops in Washington, Seattle, Philadelphia and Miami.

It is the second consecutive season in which an NFL offensive coordinator has fired after a Thursday night loss in Week 2. Last year, the Buffalo Bills fired Greg Roman after a loss to the Jets.

When asked if he thought the Bengals' offense had been in a rut for the past two seasons, Green said the lack of scoring said a lot.

"We're not scoring," Green said. "If you look at it like that, then yes, we're not scoring."