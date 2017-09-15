        <
        >

          Source: Texans CB Kevin Johnson expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to sprained MCL

          4:01 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Packers for ESPN Milwaukee
            • Marquette University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss four to six weeks, pending further testing, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Johnson, the Texans' 2015 first round pick, was ruled out with a left knee injury in the third quarter of the Texans' 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. He was checked out on the field by the Texans' medical staff before walking off the field without any assistance. He had four tackles before his injury.

          The Texans have relied on Johnson this season after A.J. Bouye, the team's top cornerback last season, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. Johnson only played in six games last season before he broke his foot and was out for the rest of the season.

          The Texans also lost veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.