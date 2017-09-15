HOUSTON -- Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss four to six weeks, pending further testing, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson, the Texans' 2015 first round pick, was ruled out with a left knee injury in the third quarter of the Texans' 13-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. He was checked out on the field by the Texans' medical staff before walking off the field without any assistance. He had four tackles before his injury.

The Texans have relied on Johnson this season after A.J. Bouye, the team's top cornerback last season, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. Johnson only played in six games last season before he broke his foot and was out for the rest of the season.

The Texans also lost veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.